Western Railway pays tributes to the departed souls of the 7/11 train bomb blast victims

18 years ago, on 11th July, 2006, in a dastardly act of cowardice, bombs were exploded in the first class coaches of seven suburban trains near Matunga Road, Mahim Jn, Bandra, Santacruz, Jogeshwari, Borivali and Bhayandar railway stations of Western Rly. On the solemn occasion of the 18th commemorative anniversary of this unfortunate day, Western Railway paid homage to the blast victims on 11th July 2024. Senior Railway Officers placed wreaths at these stations as a mark of respect and paid tributes to the departed souls. A two minute silence was also observed on this occasion. Amongst those present at the locations were V.A.Malegaonkar, Principal Chief Operations Manager at Matunga Road station; Vineet Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) at Mahim station; Uday Borwanker, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer at Bandra station; K.N. Kherotia, Principal Chief Signalling & Telecommunication Engineer at Santacruz station; Amit Gupta, Principal Chief Engineer at Jogeshwari station; Ranjan Srivastava, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer at Borivali station and Mahesh Chandra, Principal Chief Materials Manager at Bhayandar Station.