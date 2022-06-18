Western Railway organises yoga session as countdown to International Yoga Day 2022

To encourage the railwaymen to practice yoga for a healthy and disease-free life, on 15th June, 2022, Western Railway organized a Yoga Session at Western Railway Headquarters. Prakash Butani – General Manager (In-charge) of Western Railway participated in the event alongwith Principal Head of the Depts., senior railway officers, staff & representatives of recognized unions and associations. Common Yoga protocol was practiced during the event. This event has been organized as a step ahead of the International Yoga Day on 21st June, 2022.

The Yoga Program was also conducted in all the divisions and unit offices where concerned officers, railway staff and members of recognized unions and associations participated in the event. Yoga is an efficacious means to bring inner harmony and prevent and overcome diseases. This Yoga session ahead of the International Yoga Day will certainly be helpful for the Railway employees.