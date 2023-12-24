Western Railway Organises ‘Pension Adalat’

Western Railway’s Personnel Department recently organized ‘Pension Adalat’ at Western Railway Headquarters in Churchgate, Mumbai as well as in all Divisional Headquarters including workshops, to redress the grievances of Railway pensioners.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Dept. of Western Railway, at Headquarters office Pension Adalat was conducted in the presence of Pramila Raj Singh, Chief Personnel Officer(G); Arun Sonawane, Dy. CPO/ HRD; Yogesh Kumar Gole, APO (B&A); Niketan Sahu, Sr. AFA and the staff of the Personnel and Accounts department. Representatives from SBI bank also attended this event to provide immediate solution to the pension account holders. Pension Adalat was also held at Divisional Offices at Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ratlam and at the workshops. During the event grievances of the pensioners were heard, examined thoroughly and resolved. Total 349 cases were registered and 319 discrepancies were sorted out on-the-spot and remaining 30 cases will also be resolved at the earliest.