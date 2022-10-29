Western Railway opens new ticket booking office at south east end of Charni Road Station

For the convenience of commuters and to facilitate ease in purchase of tickets, a new ticket Booking Office has been opened at South East end of Charni Road station on the Mumbai Suburban section of Western Railway. The Booking Office was opened in the presence of Deepak Kesarkar, Minister for School Education & Marathi Language, Govt. of Maharashtra on 22nd October, 2022.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Dept. of Western Railway, the Booking Office has been opened on the South east end of the station and will be open for the convenience of passenger from 06.00 hrs to 22.00 hrs. Kesarker, as the Guardian Minister of Mumbai City, took keen interest in this project. The Booking Office was opened in his august presence on the auspicious day of Dhanteras as a gift for the Diwali festival and fulfilling the demands of passengers to open a Booking Office at the South end of the station for their ease and comfort.