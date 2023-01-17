Western Railway Officers participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023

On Sunday, 15th January, 2023 more than 50,000 participants participated in the prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon, which is one of the largest marathons in Asia. Western Railway under the leadership of Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway participated in the Dream Run event at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. A group of more than 25 officers and their family members took part in the Dream Run event of this mega sporting event which was held for the first time after a break of two years. Several senior officers of WR also participated in full Marathon & Half Marathon events.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, athletes from Western Railway Sports Association also participated & brought laurels to the organisation at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. WR athletes Ms. Parul Chaudhary and Ms. Amrita Patel made Western Railway proud at the event in their respective categories. Ms. Parul Chaudhary secured the first place in the Half Marathon race (Category – Women) and clocked the timing of 1.15.02 hrs. Ms. Amrita Patel secured the first place in the 10 KM race (Category-Women) and clocked the timing of 00.38.12 hrs. Western Railway is proud of this great feat of its athletes & sportspersons and wish them success for their upcoming events.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)