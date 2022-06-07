Western Railway observes World Environment Day with great fervour

World Environment Day is observed on 5th June every year to raise global awareness with a view to initiate positive environmental actions to protect nature. This year World Environment Day was observed over Western Railway with the theme ‘Only One Earth’ at Headquarters & across all six divisions.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, all Divisions of WR observed the day through various activities such as Painting Competition, Slogan Writing Competition, Planting of Sapling, etc. A painting competition on the theme “Mother Nature” was organised across all divisions for all employees and their families. Saplings were planted by railway officers & employees at various stations, workshops, railway colonies and offices across all divisions. Awareness programme through Nukkad Nataks were performed at stations to educate passengers regarding the importance of preserving environment.

Thakur stated that on this occasion, W. Rly’s social media platforms have come out with a motivational video which spreads the message in a subtle manner through a short-film. The short-film based on a conversation between a father and daughter discusses the importance of taking care of the environment for a greener future just as W. Rly has contributed in a big way in preserving the environment and has reiterated their commitment towards this cause. The shortfilm is also being played on screens at stations and can be viewed on Western Railways' official YouTube channel - https://youtu.be/3cPT7n43tA8. He further informed that to create awareness amongst the passengers, jingles are being played across the public address system. Short video clips, Awareness e-posters & e-banners have been displayed on the digital screens at stations & railway premises. Also, attractive webcards showcasing various green initiatives taken by Western Railway, have been posted on social media platforms to spread the message of ‘Only One Earth’.