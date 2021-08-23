e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 30,948 new cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:11 AM IST

Western Railway observes ‘Sadbhavana Divas'

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

‘Sadbhavana Divas’ was observed over Western Railway on 20th August 2021.Sudhanshu Sharma – Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of Western Railway administered the ‘Sadbhavana Pledge’ at Headquarter Building, Churchgate to all Railway officers and staff. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on this occasion, Sharma emphasized upon the need to work as a team with the common goal for the progress of Indian Railways & to ensure social harmony and respect towards all religions. The ceremony was attended by Principal Heads of Departments, officers and staff of Western Railway. ‘Sadbhavana Pledge’ was also administered in all the divisions of Western Railway by their respective Divisional Railway Managers.

ALSO READ

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway conducts inspection of Rajkot Division

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:11 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal