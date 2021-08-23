Western Railway observes ‘Sadbhavana Divas'

‘Sadbhavana Divas’ was observed over Western Railway on 20th August 2021.Sudhanshu Sharma – Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of Western Railway administered the ‘Sadbhavana Pledge’ at Headquarter Building, Churchgate to all Railway officers and staff. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on this occasion, Sharma emphasized upon the need to work as a team with the common goal for the progress of Indian Railways & to ensure social harmony and respect towards all religions. The ceremony was attended by Principal Heads of Departments, officers and staff of Western Railway. ‘Sadbhavana Pledge’ was also administered in all the divisions of Western Railway by their respective Divisional Railway Managers.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:11 AM IST