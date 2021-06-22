Western Railway observes International Yoga Day

The 7th International Yoga Day was celebrated all over Western Railway with zeal and enthusiasm on Monday, 21st June, 2021. This supreme form of mind-body discipline and gaiety was observed at Headquarters and all the six Divisions, Workshop Units, Railway Colonies & Railway Institutes etc. In Mumbai, a yoga session was organized at Rail Nikunj, Mumbai Central, where Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway was the Chief Guest and Smt Tanuja Kansal, President Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) was the Guest of Honour.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway along with Additional General Manager, Principal Head of Departments and Senior Railway officers performed various Yoga asanas, observing all Covid protocols. Other officers & staff joined the programme through a virtual link.