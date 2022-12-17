Western Railway observes Energy Conservation Week

Western Railway observed Energy Conservation Week from 9th to 15th December, 2022 to spread awareness of energy conservation and measures taken by WR to implement the same. National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated across the country on 14th December. During the week-long event various awareness activities were carried out by WR, such as seminars, distribution of pamphlets, caller tunes, public announcements at stations, awareness SMS to WR employees, etc. in all six divisions. In this connection, a seminar was held at WR’s Headquarter at Churchgate on 14th December, 2022. The seminar was attended by Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway, Additional General Manager, Principal Head of Departments, HOD’s of Eletrical Dept, Electrical Branch Officers of Mumbai Division and other senior officers of Western Railway. On this occasion, Misra also released a leaflet enumerating the various energy conservation measures adopted by Western Railway.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, WR continued its winning streak at the prestigious National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2022 conducted by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Govt. of India. Western Railway’s Divisional Railway Hospital at Pratapnagar was awarded Certificate of Merit in the Buildings Category – Government Buildings Sector. The hospital received the esteemed award for implementing various energy conservation measures like installing of energy-efficient LED fittings, replacement of conventional window air conditioners with 5-star rated inverter ACs, usage of solar power and solar water heaters etc.

During the seminar at WR’s HQ office, GM Misra congratulated Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of WR and his entire team for the national award and for their outstanding work done in the field of energy conservation. He also felicitated 28 railway officials in recognition of their meritorious energy conservation efforts. Misra appreciated the efforts made by the Electrical Department for their initiatives taken for energy conservation and motivated the team to continue their efforts to sustain and save energy for the future.

In 2022-23, Western Railway implemented numerous energy-efficient and environment-friendly measures to conserve energy for the future. WR installed solar plants of 10.72 MWp capacity. These plants have generated 6.06 MU of energy, resulting in notional saving of approx. Rs. 2.52 Cr up to November 2022. Additionally, these solar plants will reduce more than 15,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. WR has done electrification of 206.66 RKM till date, moving ahead in the goal towards ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission’. All 141 LHB rakes owned by WR are running on Head on Generation (HOG) which has resulted in savings of Rs. 208.36 Cr in the current FY. WR has installed 57 natural water coolers, 48 High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) fans, LED lights at all stations, 5-star rated equipment & motion sensors in AC chambers for energy conservation, etc. Bhavnagar workshop has installed 500KW rooftop solar plants which is generating more energy units than the average consumption per month, thus becoming Net Zero in terms of electrical energy. With these measures, Western Railway is committed to better the performance towards energy efficiency and clean environment in the following years.