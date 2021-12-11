Western Railway observes Civil Defence Day reiterating the commitment to serve the nation & its people

The Civil Defence Unit of Western Railway celebrated the All India Civil Defence Day on Monday, 6th December, 2021 at Mahalaxmi Sports Ground, Mumbai with the re-iteration of the commitment to serve the Nation & the society at various levels. Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway presided over the function and addressed the function.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Kansal hoisted the Civil Defence flag and inspected the parade. Kansal while addressing the gathering, extended his heartfelt greetings to the officials, civil defence volunteers and staff. He expressed his immense pride for the volunteers who dedicatedly participate during all circumstances of emergencies & calamities, whenever faced by the nation. GM also appreciated the efforts put in by the volunteers to curb the menace of trespassing by organizing various awareness activities like Safety Seminars, distribution of pamphlets & performing Nukkad Nataks at Level crossings, etc. Kansal further stressed on the need to have a proper synchronization between the traditional as well as new technology in the field of Civil Defense. He stated that the organization should keep adapting themselves according to the modern techniques which will enable them to counter any difficult situation. Kansal further urged the civil defence members to avail of the training imparted at National Civil Defence College, Nagpur to upgrade themselves on the new technologies.

A spectacular show consisting of a Ceremonial parade and Demonstrations of Civil Defence activities like Fire Fighting, First Aid and handling the emergencies arising out of terrorist activities like bomb blasts, etc. in public domains like Railway stations, trains etc was presented by the Civil Defence Volunteers at the event. GM Kansal and Tanuja Kansal – President of WRWWO inaugurated an exhibition on this occasion showcasing the history of Civil Defence Organisation and details of volunteer works carried out by the organization in previous years.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:57 PM IST