Western Railway observes birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar

Western Railway celebrated the 132nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at Western Railway’s Headquarters, Churchgate. Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, presided over the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Prakash Butani - Additional General Manager along with Principal Heads of Departments, representatives of Trade Unions, SC/ST & OBC Associations as well as staff. GM Misra lighted the memorial candle and offered floral respects to Dr Ambedkar. Speaking on this occasion, Misra paid rich tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution and recounted his unmatched contributions in framing it. He also recalled Dr Ambedkar’s contribution towards betterment of Indian society and nation building.