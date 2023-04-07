Western Railway: Marching ahead creating milestones & setting up benchmarks

Western Railway, having the distinction of being the pioneer in many accomplishments over Indian Railways, has once again proved its excellence to set new records by achieving best ever performances in various fields during the concluded financial year 2022-23. Western Railway was able to achieve these impressive performances in the fields of freight loading and freight revenue, passenger revenue, boosting and strengthening of infrastructural works and augmentation, safety works, passenger amenities, etc. These achievements have been possible under the dynamic leadership and valuable guidance of Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway.

During financial year 2022-23, total 371 km of new lines, gauge conversion and doubling work has been completed which is 15% more than the annual target of 323 km.

890 RKM electrification work completed. It is an all-time high for Western Railway and third highest among all the zonal railways in FY 2022-23.

120 km of metal beam fencing executed between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. It is first of its kind on Indian Railways in order to eliminate cattle run over cases.

40 FOBs constructed over WR in 2022-23, highest by any Zonal Railways in FY 2022-23.

· The work of Bridge approach strengthening using geo cells completed on 33 Bridges for enhancing the speed to160 kmph

· WR completely switched over to departmental USFD testing and managed the increased work load of construction projects effectively by strengthening the testing teams and completely switching over to testing of rails by B Scan Machines on its entire Broad Gauge network

· BCM: Highest progress of 838 eq. TKM deep screening on Indian Railway with a progress of 7.42 km per machine per month, which is highest on Indian Railway

Hungry for Cargo

● WR has achieved best ever freight loading of 108.09 million tonnes in 2022-23. It is almost 23% than corresponding period of previous year which was 87.91 million tonnes.

● WR has achieved highest incremental freight loading of 20.13 million tonnes amongst all Zonal Railways

Boost to Revenue

● WR garnered Total Commercial Originating Revenue of Rs. 21,795 cr which is 44.65% higher than last year and has also surpassed the previous best of Rs. 18,199 (2018 – 19)

This includes:-

§ Highest ever originating Passenger Revenue of Rs. 6300.57 cr in the FY 2022-23. Out of this, Rs. 4824.45 cr generated from PRS (Reserved segment)

§ Highest ever originating Freight Revenue of Rs. 14,819.80 cr in the FY 2022-23. It is 36.33% higher than last year and 5.55% over the annual target. It has also surpassed the previous best of Rs. 12,536.58 (2014 – 15)

§ WR delivers an all-time best ever Ticket Checking revenue collection of Rs. 170.05 cr, surpassing the previous best of Rs. 135.51 (2019 – 20). It is also 49.73% higher than FY 2021-22.

§ WR stands second highest on Indian Railways under Non – Fare Revenue achieving Rs. 77.32 cr, which is 162.33% more than previous year.

Green Initiatives

● WR achieved highest ever Electric traction switchover in the year 2022-23. Total 128 trains (64 pairs) of coaching trains have been switched over to Electric traction.

● Total 30110 services of HOG trains were run on HOG system which is 31.4%more than 22914 HOG services of 2021-22

● It resulted in net savings of Rs. 327.16 cr which is 100.18% more than net savings of Rs. 163.43 cr achieved during the financial year 2021-22. It is the highest ever net savings due to HOG operations in the year 2022-23.