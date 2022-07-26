Western Railway implements single line block working built-into-electronic interlocking between Visnagar & Vadnagar Stations

In a bid to make train operations smoother, Western Railway has implemented the provision of single line block working built-into-Electronic Interlocking. This has been implemented for traffic operations between Visnagar and Vadnagar stations.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this functionality is a first of its kind over Western Railway. The built-into-Electronic Interlocking (Ansaldo Make) has been implemented by incorporating UFSBI panel and all relays into logic. This has replaced single line UFSBI block panel. With this change, separate block instruments will not be required. This was achieved between Visnagar and Vadnagar stations when the first DOWN train 09497 Gandhinagar Capital – Varetha MEMU Special passed at 20.28 hrs on 22nd July, 2022. This has been commissioned on trial basis, based on RDSO guidelines.