Western Railway implements 100% working of hand held terminals (hht) in all trains

Indian Railways is marching ahead with various technological advancements keeping aloft the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister for Digital India. Western Railway is always on the forefront in this regard and has taken various initiatives in this direction. In continuation to this, Western Railway has implemented the use of Hand Held Terminals (HHT) by TTEs in all the trains originating from WR.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) have been provided in all 298 Mail/Express trains originating from Western Railway. A total of 1385 ticket checking staff who are manning the Mail/Express trains have been provided the HHTs. Trains of other railways which pass through Western Railway are also checked by WR’s Travelling Ticket Examiners with the HHTs. These HHTs help the ticket checking staff to allot vacant berths to RAC and waitlisted passengers and can also be used to send updated information about the occupancy of seats/berths back to the server. The HHTs relay real-time information to the PRS through GPRS and the vacant berth can be allotted to waitlisted passengers on subsequent stations. This helps Indian Railways better utilize its capacity in case a passenger fails to board the train or cancels his/her ticket before the preparation of the chart. This also ensures better transparency in the seat allotment system and gets done away with the cumbersome manual procedures involved in the same. With the implementation of the HHTs the system of printing the charts is now obsolete, thereby making it paperless working. It is worthwhile to mention that WR first introduced the HHT devices in the form of tablets in August Kranti Rajdhani Express in 2018.

