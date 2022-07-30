Western Railway GM inaugurates newly commissioned mechanized laundry at Rajkot through video conferencing

With the resumption of linen services in trains, Western Railway is making all efforts to provide fresh & clean linen and bed roll to its esteemed customers. In this direction, Prakash Butani - General Manager (I/C) of Western Railway inaugurated the newly commissioned Mechanized Laundry at Rajkot through Video Conferencing from Western Railway Headquarters, Churchgate on 28th July, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relation Officer of Western Railway, the Mechanized Laundry at Rajkot was inaugurated by Prakash Butani, General Manager (I/C) of Western Railway through Video Conferencing. The Mechanized Laundry at Rajkot has been commissioned under BOOT (Build, Own, Operate & Transfer) model, which has been awarded to M/S Tharu & Sons for a period of 10 years. The laundry services would include washing, ironing, packaging, transportation & distribution of linen in AC coaches of Rajkot based trains. This Mechanized Laundry will have a capacity of washing linen of 1 ton per shift, with an output of 2 tonnes per day. The laundry consists of two washing extractors having a capacity of 120 kg per round, one dry cleaning machine (capacity of 10 kg per round), two tumbler dryers (capacity of 120 kg per round), two flat ironing Machine (capacity- 260 bed sheets per hour), two thermic fluid heaters, two air compressors and one diesel generator of suitable capacity for power back up.

Thakur further added that an RO and water softener plant has been installed in the Mechanized Laundry to maintain the quality of linen being washed. To avoid the residual water from harming the environment, it is treated at an Effluent Treatment Plant.