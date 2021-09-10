Western Railway general manager inaugurates HMIS at Jagjivan Ram Hospital

Western Railway's Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) is renowned for offering best medical facilities and taking utmost care of the patients. This was more evident during the time of Covid pandemic, where the frontline warriors worked day and night for treatment of COVID patients. JRH has created a robust infrastructure, fully equipped with latest medical procedures for treatment of patients under one roof. In continuation to this, recently Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurated the Hospital Information Management System (HMIS) at Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central which is implemented in collaboration with RailTel & C-DAC. PCMD alongwith other PHODs, senior doctors & RailTel officers were present on this occasion.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:59 PM IST