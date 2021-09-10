Western Railway felicitates its Olympians

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway & Patron Western Railway Sports Association (WRSA) felicitated Navneet Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka(absentia), Amit Rohidas & Nilakanta Das, the sportspersons of Western Railway who represented the Indian Women’s & Men’s Hockey teams respectively at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ms Shreya Saksena, Rifle Shooter and Silver medalist at the ISSF World Championship was also felicitated for her accomplishment. Recently, a ceremony to honour these eminent sports personalities of WR was held at Mahalaxmi Sports Complex. Smt. Tanuja Kansal – President of Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) also applauded & felicitated the sportspersons for their splendid performance.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:47 PM IST