Western Railway earns 1.21 crore from film shoots at its locations in 2022

Right from its grand, heritage headquarters in Churchgate to its clean, scenic stations, Western Railway is full of potential shoot locations that are convenient and best suited options for filmmakers.

During the financial year 2022-23 (up to November, 2022 ) total 15 film shootings were held, including eight feature films, three web series, one advertisement, two documentary films of social awareness and one TV serial at different locations over Western Railway. During the last two years around 34 films, were shot at different Western Railway locations by various filmmakers and production houses.

In this financial year, Western Railway has earned over Rs. 1.21 crore (One crore & Twenty One Lakh) till November, 2022 by offering its various premises and rail coaches for film shootings. In the last financial year 2021-22, WR earned Rs 67 lakh, while in the year 2019-20 it was 1.05 crore and during 2018 - 19 it was 1.30 crore.

Over the years, Western Railway has been part of several iconic and blockbuster movies like Lunch Box, Hero Panti 2, Gabbar is Back, Airlift, Padman, Ra.One, Phantom, Ek Villain Returns, Yeh Jawani He Deewani, Radhe, Laxmi Bomb Kai Poche, Atma, Ghayal Return, Kaminey, Heropanti, Holiday, Thupaki (Tamil movie), D-Day, Shershah, Bell Bottom, OMG 2 including Gujarati Films Kutchh Express and Locha Lapsi, Marathi film Aapdi Thapdi. Many Web series such as X-Ray, Abhay 2, Breath into the Shadows, Dongri to Dubai, etc. and KBC promo were also shot in WR locations.

Some of the locations that are now etched in the minds of cinema lovers are Mumbai Central Terminus station, Churchgate Headquarter and station building, Sabarmati Sports Ground, Goregaon station, Jogeshwari AT (Yard), Lower Parel Workshop, Kandivali & Virar Carsheds, Kelve Road, Pardi Rly station, Kalakund Rly station, Patalpaani Rly station, the running train between Mumbai Central and Valsad, and the EMU train shoot at Goregaon.

Mumbai Central Station provides a wide array of facilities conducive to film shootings. This station with long platforms catering to Mail / Express trains is a perfect location to shoot scenes pertaining to train travel. This station has the added advantage of shooting during Night hours. It also has adequate parking facility for parking of all Shooting Vehicles. The shooting of many popular films like Body Guard, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Once upon a time in Mumbai , Jazba, Yeh Jawani He Diwani, Holiday, Tamil Film ’Thupaki’ and several ad films have been shot at Mumbai Central station.

WR’s Goregaon station has the facility to shoot with local trains as well as with Mail Express train. The long platform at this station is advantageous to create the set as per the need & demand of the scene. This station also enables shoot during Night hours giving much flexibility of timings.

Jogeshwari Yard (AT) is also a convenient location for film shooting. The main USP of this location is the possibility to shoot with Goods train alongwith Mail/ Express trains.

Another popular location over WR is the administrative building above Churchgate station. Films like Airlift, Gabbar is Back, Phantom, Lunchbox, D-Day, etc. were shot here. This location provides with a readymade set of a government office set-up.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer Western Railway stated that the initiative to grant permission to the production houses without any hassles has enabled Western Railway to earn record revenue from film shoots. A single window system has been introduced. This process simplification has enabled film and TV companies to obtain permission after submission of the necessary documents as per Public Relations Manual.

Thus Western Railway is an extremely popular movie destination for various film industries, Television serials, Ads and OTT platforms too. With the easing of film-shooting permissions, Western Railway has emerged as one of the favourites among those who weave celluloid dreams.