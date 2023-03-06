e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryWestern Railway crosses Rs. 500 crore milestone in scrap sale

Western Railway crosses Rs. 500 crore milestone in scrap sale

WR is the second highest amongst Zonal Railways in terms of revenue generated

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
article-image

Western Railway is committed to make all its railway establishments and units, scrap free under the “Mission Zero Scrap”. WR has crossed total scrap sale of Rs. 502.05 crore in the financial year 2022 – 23, which is 62% higher than the proportionate target given to Western Railway.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the scrap sale figure of Western Railway has crossed the Rs 500 crore milestone on 3rd March, 2023. WR has garnered a total revenue of Rs. 502.05 crore from scrap sale till date, which is 61.95% higher in comparison to proportionate target set by Railway Board. This accomplishment is the highest among all Zonal Railways in terms of exceeding the proportionate target in terms of percentage. Also, in terms of value, Western Railway is the second highest among all Railways.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway crosses Rs. 500 crore milestone in scrap sale

Western Railway crosses Rs. 500 crore milestone in scrap sale

'Jan Aushadhi Train' departs from Pune station

'Jan Aushadhi Train' departs from Pune station

Raosaheb Dadarao Danve Patil, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines holds a Review...

Raosaheb Dadarao Danve Patil, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines holds a Review...

Industry Leaders come together at NMIMS Hyderabad

Industry Leaders come together at NMIMS Hyderabad

ECR holds Seminar on Business development & Logistic planning

ECR holds Seminar on Business development & Logistic planning