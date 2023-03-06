Western Railway crosses Rs. 500 crore milestone in scrap sale

Western Railway is committed to make all its railway establishments and units, scrap free under the “Mission Zero Scrap”. WR has crossed total scrap sale of Rs. 502.05 crore in the financial year 2022 – 23, which is 62% higher than the proportionate target given to Western Railway.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the scrap sale figure of Western Railway has crossed the Rs 500 crore milestone on 3rd March, 2023. WR has garnered a total revenue of Rs. 502.05 crore from scrap sale till date, which is 61.95% higher in comparison to proportionate target set by Railway Board. This accomplishment is the highest among all Zonal Railways in terms of exceeding the proportionate target in terms of percentage. Also, in terms of value, Western Railway is the second highest among all Railways.