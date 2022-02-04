Western Railway crosses Rs. 12000 crore in originating revenue

Western Railway has taken best possible efforts to increase its revenue and continued to maintain the momentum. WR performed exceptionally well, despite the toughest challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving ahead in this direction, WR crossed a major milestone of Rs. 12,000 Crore originating revenue on 30th January, 2022. This major feat has been made possible under the visionary leadership, able guidance and energetic motivation of Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway. Kansal lays great emphasis on Rashtra Pratham Sarvada Pratham, one of the noble principles of Tenets of Philosophy. He is of the opinion that we must devout our 100% dedication in our work which will in turn contribute towards the nation building process.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the period from 1st April, 2021 to 30th January, 2022, WR achieved revenue to the tune of Rs. 12,523 crore registering a growth of more than 27% in comparison to previous year for the corresponding period. It is worthwhile to mention that WR achieved this feat in less than 50 days from recently acquiring & crossing the Rs. 10,000 Cr mark on 14th December, 2021.

Thakur further informed that the paradigm shift in policies and aggressive marketing efforts by WR in various fields have led to the sustained growth of revenue. During the period from 1st April, 2021 to 30th January, 2022, Western Railway has transported commodities weighing more than 2.72 lakh tonnes through its 706 parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk etc. The revenue generated through this transportation, has been approx Rs. 96.92 crore. 153 Milk Special trains were run by WR, with a load of more than 1 lakh tonnes and 100% utilization of the wagons. Similarly, 161 COVID-19 special parcel trains with a load of more than 32,300 tonnes were also run to transport essential commodities. In addition to this, 231 indented rakes carrying about 87,500 tonnes were also run with 100% utilization. To help the farmers find new markets for their produce and also for its economical and fast transportation, 161 Kisan Rails with load of more than 43,500 tonnes have also been run during this period from various divisions.

It is pertinent to mention that from 1st April, 2021 to 30th January, 2022, WR has recorded a loading of 72.10 million tonnes in goods trains as compared to 66.48 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year, which is almost 9% higher. This has resulted in generating total goods revenue of more than Rs. 8930 Cr.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:41 PM IST