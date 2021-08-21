Western Railway continues to keep the supply chain of essential commodities open

Advertisement

Western Railway's goods & parcel special trains have been continuously traversing across the country to keep the supply of essential commodities moving. In continuation to this, Western Railway has run 271 parcel trains from 1st April, 2021 to 15th August, 2021 to transport essential commodities to various parts of the country. During this period, the loading in goods trains recorded 31.13 million tonnes as compared to 24.70 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year. Under the guidance of Alok Kansal General Manager of Western Railway, the Divisional Business Development Units (BDUs) are being closely monitored which resulted in not only improvement in parcel traffic but also acquiring better freight opportunities in terms of new traffic.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:46 AM IST