Western Railway completes work of re-girdering of Poisar Bridge Between Borivali And Kandivali

With a view to enhance safety and ensure smooth running of trains, Western Railway successfully completed the work of Re-girdering of bridge between Borivali and Kandivali by operating a 14.30 hours block on UP/DN fast line from 23.00 hrs to 13.30 hrs on Saturday /Sunday, i.e. on 28th/ 29th May, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in yet another boost to infrastructural upgradation in the Mumbai suburban section, the old steel girders at Bridge no. 61 has been replaced with Pre Stressed Concrete girder slabs on UP and Down fast line. The work comprised of replacing the 4 spans of 9.15 m span steel girders with 14 PSC slab girders.

Thakur stated that the steel girders are prone to constant corrosion & deterioration due to the proximity to the sea and the humid weather. Thus to enhance safety, the steel girders have been replaced with PSC girders. The PSC girders will ensure durability and can withstand all kinds of weather, thereby ensuring safer & speedier train operations. This will also enhance the load bearing capacity of the tracks. The work was done by using Road crane and lowering of overhead wires. Earlier too in the recent past, the work of regirdering of Bridge No 43 at Jogeshwari had been completed. The regirdering of Bridge No 61 has been completed successfully with the contribution & co-ordination from various Departments of WR and due to the combined efforts of Permanent Way team of Engineering Department and Electrical Department.