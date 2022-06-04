Western Railway completes monsoon preparatory works

Western Railway has undertaken various monsoon preparatory works on mission mode alongwith proper upkeep & maintenance of the mechanical, signalling, electrical assets & equipment, etc. Western Railway has ensured that all works be completed in time to have smooth and disruption-free services during ensuing monsoon.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, to ensure uninterrupted services during the ensuing monsoon, WR has geared up with monsoon preparations such as cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs & drains, clearing the muck & garbage along the tracks, construction of additional waterways, installations of high-power pumps, trimming trees, etc.

Thakur stated that Western Railway’s Mumbai Division carried out monsoon precautionary measures on its suburban network. The details of measures taken for ensuring uninterrupted services are as under.

· WR has completed the cleaning of 55 culverts

· 44 kms of drains has been de-silted and cleaned

· Various locations vulnerable to water logging during heavy rains have been identified and 204 high-capacity water pumps installed at these flood prone locations. It is a 14% increase over last year, in number of pumps provided on tracks and depots including sewerage and submersible pumps.

· 6 km of new drains have been constructed

· Muck removal of 1.60 lakh cubic meters completed at 28 identified locations. The work was carried out by deploying specially designed Muck special trains, BRNs, JCB, Poclain and about 600 labourers.

· Drone survey of 23 locations was carried out for monitoring, cleaning & identification of choke points in culverts and nallahs

· Flood gauges have been provided at 36 locations. New manholes and drains have been constructed for the facilitation of smooth water discharge. Additional waterway for culverts created at Vasai Road, Kandivali and Dadar-Parel section by micro tunneling.

· Work of trimming 1852 trees and cutting of 20 vulnerable trees completed.

Thakur also mentioned that based on the experience of previous monsoons, flood-prone areas in railway premises were identified and various works precautionary work has been completed at these locations. Several other BMC works are also in progress which will be helpful in smooth and disruption-free train operation during monsoon. To decongest and ease crowd movement on platforms, 16 additional Foot Over Bridges, 10 lifts and 19 escalators have been added since the last monsoon. A total of 26 FOBs, 15 lifts, and 34 escalators were added in the last two years. A 15-member RPF Flood Rescue Team with rescue boats and allied equipment has been formed in collaboration with NDRF. During monsoon and other weather alerts, it is ensured to keep close coordination with the Disaster Management cell of BMC. Special timetable on high tide and heavy rainfall days has been adopted. WR is also in close coordination with various Municipal Bodies for arranging local transport for quick disbursal of passengers to identified night shelters if required.