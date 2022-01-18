Western Railway commences vaccination drive at JRH for children in the age group 15 – 18

In this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Railway is putting its best foot forward, making all possible efforts to contain this pandemic. In this direction, Western Railway has started vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central from 13th January, 2022. This initiative was given major impetus due to the active involvement & keen interest of Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway in ensuring 100% vaccination to all the eligible persons.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the vaccination centre at Jagjivan Ram Hospital will be beneficial for wards of railway employees as well as for other children falling in the age group. The appointments for vaccination are available through online, as well as through walk-ins.

Thakur further stated that Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, latest medical procedures of treatment & a robust infrastructure for the treatment of patients. JRH has treated almost 5000 patients. The OT, ICU and Labour room of JRH have been upgraded & installed with Negative pressure facility to meet covid requirement. NABL and ICMR accredited Molecular RT-PCR Lab is operational. There are 90 beds for COVID +ve patients, while 30 beds are for suspected cases beds. 10 beds have been kept for Paediatric COVID +ve. 20 ICU COVID beds are provided with ventilators including 5 paediatric. All 150 beds are bedside oxygen supported. All Equipment and drugs including Oxygen required for COVID Management are available in Hospital. Treatment facilities under PMJAY scheme for eligible citizens have been started in this Hospital. Till now 5 patients have been treated & one of the beneficiary has undergone BYPASS SURGEY under this scheme. Two 500 LPM PSA plants have been commissioned while two Liquid oxygen tanks of 1000 L each are functioning under supply contract. The Booster doses for senior citizens, Health Care Workers & Frontline Workers have also been started from 10th January, 2022. Due to GM’s constant monitoring, almost 100% of the total eligible employees of WR have been administered with the 1st dose while 94% have been administered with both the doses. Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central has been given PLATINUM RATING for Green Health Care Facilities by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:29 PM IST