Western Railway collects record amount as fines during intensive ticket checking drives from April to June 2022

In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains & holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers. The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway had organized several ticket checking drives during the period from April to June 2022, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs. 65.66 crore.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of June 2022, an amount of Rs. 17.86 crore was recovered through detection of 2.69 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers including unbooked luggage cases. It is pertinent to mention that during the first quarter of Financial Year 2022 - 23, total 9.44 lakh ticketless/ irregular passengers & unbooked luggage cases were detected, as against 1.39 lakh cases detected during the corresponding period last, which is an incredible increase of more than 578%. Fine of Rs. 65.66 crore was recovered from these passengers which is an increase of 785% over corresponding period of last year record of Rs. 7.42 crore. To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives were carried out. As a result of these drives, 7001 unauthorized passengers were penalized during the first quarter.

Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.