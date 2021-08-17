Western Railway celebrates 75th Independence Day

The 75th Independence Day of our beloved nation was celebrated on Western Railway with the National Flag hoisted by Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway. On this august occasion, he inspected the ceremonial parade of RPF and extended his greetings to all Railwaymen and their families. Tanuja Kansal - President of WRWWO alongwith executive committee members, Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and senior railway officials were also present on this occasion. At the outset, P C Sinha – IG cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway welcomed the General Manager on his arrival.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:12 AM IST