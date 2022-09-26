Western Railway achieves yet another milestone in scrap sale

Western Railway has always been committed to making all its railway establishments and units scrap-free under the “Mission Zero Scrap”. Continuing with the consistent efforts, Western Railway has crossed yet another milestone and has gained the distinction of becoming the first zone over Indian Railways to surpass the big figure of Rs. 250 crore by scrap sale during this financial year. This outstanding achievement has been made possible under the dynamic & charismatic leadership of Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-Charge) of Western Railway and due to continuous monitoring by Arun Mehta, Principal Chief Materials Manager, Western Railway & his team.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Department of Western Railway, going ahead in the direction toward the “Zero Scrap Mission”, during the current financial year WR has sold scrap worth Rs. 250.99 crore till 21st September, 2022. This is 38% higher than the corresponding period of last year i.e Rs. 181.27 crore. It is pertinent to mention that in the past four years, Western Railway has been consistently selling scrap of approx. Rs 500 crores which has helped in monetization of blocked funds and consequent revenue generation. In the last financial year, Western Railway had sold scrap worth Rs. 513.46 crore.