Western Railway achieves yet another milestone in scrap sale

Western Railway has always been committed to making all its railway establishments and units scrap-free under the “Mission Zero Scrap”. Continuing with the consistent efforts, Western Railway has crossed yet another milestone and has gained the distinction of becoming the first zone over Indian Railways to surpass the big figure of Rs. 150 crore by scrap sale during this financial year. This outstanding achievement has been made possible under the dynamic & charismatic leadership of Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-Charge) of Western Railway and due to continuous monitoring by Arun Mehta, Principal Chief Materials Manager, Western Railway & his team.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, going ahead in the direction toward the “Zero Scrap Mission”, during the current financial year WR has sold scrap worth Rs. 151.75 crore till 21st July, 2022. This is the best ever figure achieved till date & is also 88% higher than the corresponding period of last year i.e Rs. 80.91 crore.

Thakur stated that in the past four years, Western Railway has been consistently selling scrap of approx. Rs 500 crores which has helped in monetization of blocked funds and consequent revenue generation. In the last financial year, Western Railway had sold scrap worth Rs. 513.46 crore.