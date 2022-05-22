Western Railway achieves more than Rs. 2386 crore in originating revenue

Western Railway has taken best possible efforts to increase its revenue and continued to maintain the momentum. WR performed exceptionally well and has already achieved an originating revenue of Rs. 2386.21 crore upto 17th May, 2022, in a matter of just 47 days. It is also noteworthy to mention that highest single day revenue of Rs. 67.61 cr has been generated on 17th May, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the period from 1st April, 2022 to 17th May, 2022, WR achieved revenue to the tune of Rs. 2386.21 crore registering a growth of almost 73% in comparison to previous year for the corresponding period. Out of this, revenue of above Rs. 684 cr has been garnered from Passenger sector and about Rs. 1625 cr has been generated from Goods sector. Rs. 44.06 cr has been received from Parcel & Luggage which has registered an increase of 46.82% as against the previous year for the corresponding period. Further, Ticket Checking has contributed a record breaking revenue of Rs. 32.59 cr, thereby, registering a growth of whopping 795% as against the same period last year.

Thakur further informed that the paradigm shift in policies and aggressive marketing efforts by WR in various fields have led to the sustained growth of revenue.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 04:05 PM IST