Western Railway achieves a record milestone of 8.68 MT in freight traffic during the month of May 2022

Western Railway's goods & parcel trains have been continuously traversing across the country to keep the supply chain moving. WR performed exceptionally well and has achieved a record milestone of 8.68 MT freight loading in the month of May, 2022, surpassing the previous best ever loading of 8.30 MT in March 2022. It is also noteworthy to mention that WR has run 117 parcel trains from 1st April, 2022 to 1st June, 2022 transporting essential commodities to various parts of the country.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the loading of 8.68 MT achieved in May’22 is 30.5% more than the corresponding period last year (6.6 MT). It is also worthwhile to mention that this achievement is also the best ever loading for the month surpassing the previous best loading of 8.30 MT in March 2022. WR loaded 5323 wagons per day in May ’22 which is 22% more as compared to the corresponding period last year which was 4362 wagons per day. This is also the best ever loading for the month surpassing the previous best of 5296 wagons per day. WR ran 498 Double stack Container trains during the month of May 22 breaking the previous record of 490 Double stack Container trains in December 2021.

Thakur stated that during the month of May 2022, Western Railway has shown a substantial growth in loading of various commodities over the last year for the corresponding period. Foodgrains has registered a growth of more than 115% while Coal has seen growth of above 101%. Cement loading has increased by 64%, POL products by almost 45% and loading of Salt by 35%.