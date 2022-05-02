West Central Railway ranks first in the entire Indian Railways in the KPI (Key Performance Indicator) set by the Railway Board.

The items of Railway Revenue in various works done during April to March period have been assessed in KPI (Key Performance Indicator) along with Quarterly Assessment during Annual Report on Indian Railways. It is worth mentioning that West Central Railway has topped in the entire Indian Railways under the KPI report from January 2022 to March 2022 along with the quarterly assessment of the annual report. The evaluation parameters of various performances are fixed by the Railway Board under the KPI report. In this performance, West Central Railway has topped the Indian Railways by performing well in all its parameters. Better performance has been done by WCR on the assessment of various works.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:21 PM IST