Water villa project in Lakshadweep has also got approval from various ministries and departments. Operation of water villa project fully Will be from solar power. While the water villa will be constructed completely with eco-friendly resources, the water villa project to be built on the islands of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, rich in tourism wealth, is the first such project in the country. According to the news from news agency PTI, a global tender has been brought by the administration for the construction of premium Jal Mahals. It is stated that the scientific approach adopted in their creation strikes a balance between the need for conservation of the ecosystem and the livelihood opportunities of the people.Work is to be done on Minicoy (150 Keys, 319 Cr), Kadmat (110 Keys, 240 Cr) and Suheli (110 Keys, 247 Cr) islands of Lakshadweep. From different departments for the construction of premium Jal Mahals Clearance has also been taken. It is worth mentioning that in December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over additional charge of Union Territory of Lakshadweep to Praful Patel, Administrator of Union Territory 3D. Despite having additional influence, administrator Praful Patel like 3D The citizens of Lakshadweep also emphasized on tourism development with primary facilities, Modi government's schemes, education, health, infrastructure, connectivity. Modi government has invested Rs 800 crore in the tourism sector for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. What it has decided to do has been made possible by the Modi government's attachment to Lakshadweep and the tourism vision of administrator Praful Patel. In the coming one or two years, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep will be self-sufficient in all areas and its direct benefit will be given to the local citizens of Lakshadweep.