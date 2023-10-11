 Walkathon On Integrity With Theme "Integrity - A Way Of Life" Flagged Off
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryWalkathon On Integrity With Theme "Integrity - A Way Of Life" Flagged Off

Walkathon On Integrity With Theme "Integrity - A Way Of Life" Flagged Off

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 02:22 AM IST
article-image

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway led the walkathon on integrity as a part of Vigilance Awareness activities, with theme "Integrity - A way of life" on October 9, 2023.

The walkathon started from Railway Institute (South), Cricket ground and end at platform-1, SSS Hubballi Railway Station. Staff of Hubballi Work Shop conducted Nukkad Natak at platform 1, Hubballi Railway Station.

Kishore said that the main idea behind organizing this programme to spread the message “Say no to Corruption; Commit to the Nation” and sensitize the railway staff, public and passengers towards a corruption-free society and also involve children, who are the citizens of tomorrow- that they imbibe value of integrity.

U. Subba Rao, Additional General, Manager, Manoranjan Pradhan, Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer, Principal Heads of departments, other senior officers & staff, members of Bharat Scouts and Guides were participated the programme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Walkathon On Integrity With Theme "Integrity - A Way Of Life" Flagged Off

Walkathon On Integrity With Theme

Babus, mantris & buzz: Are politicians keen for Governorship of Bihar and Jharkhand?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Are politicians keen for Governorship of Bihar and Jharkhand?

Bani Varma takes charge as BHEL Director

Bani Varma takes charge as BHEL Director

WTC Mumbai invites WTCA to establish Asia Pacific headquarter in India

WTC Mumbai invites WTCA to establish Asia Pacific headquarter in India

POWERGRID Bestowed with D&B PSU Award 2023

POWERGRID Bestowed with D&B PSU Award 2023