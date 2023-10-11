Walkathon On Integrity With Theme

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway led the walkathon on integrity as a part of Vigilance Awareness activities, with theme "Integrity - A way of life" on October 9, 2023.

The walkathon started from Railway Institute (South), Cricket ground and end at platform-1, SSS Hubballi Railway Station. Staff of Hubballi Work Shop conducted Nukkad Natak at platform 1, Hubballi Railway Station.

Kishore said that the main idea behind organizing this programme to spread the message “Say no to Corruption; Commit to the Nation” and sensitize the railway staff, public and passengers towards a corruption-free society and also involve children, who are the citizens of tomorrow- that they imbibe value of integrity.

U. Subba Rao, Additional General, Manager, Manoranjan Pradhan, Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer, Principal Heads of departments, other senior officers & staff, members of Bharat Scouts and Guides were participated the programme.