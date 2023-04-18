VITEEE-2023 begins in VIT-AP University Campus

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)-2023 began at VIT AP campus, Amaravati on Monday, said, VIT-AP Vice -Chancellor Dr. SV Kota Reddy. VITEEE, the computer-based entrance exam, is conducted every year for admission to B. Tech programmes offered at VIT’s, Vellore campus, Chennai campus, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) campus, and Bhopal campus. This year, VITEEE entrance exam is scheduled from 17th – 23rd April for the academic year 2023-24.

Dr. John Pradeep, Deputy Director Admissions, VIT-AP University said that VITEEE Examination commences on 17th April 2023 and remains open for B. Tech aspirants till 23rd April 2023. The test is being conducted in three sessions daily, from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Dr. Jagadish Chandra Muduganti, Registrar, said that the entrance examination will be held at various exam centres till 23rd April 2023. He said that students from 125 cities nationally and 4 cities abroad will appear for the online entrance examination. The results will be available tentatively on April 26th, 2023 in www.vit.ac.in and on the same day online counselling will commence.

Applicants within 1 lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the online counselling for admission to B. Tech. programmes, tentatively scheduled from 26th April to 14th June, 2023. The rank-wise counselling schedule is: Phase 1 for Ranks 1-20,000 from 26th to 30th April 2023; Phase 2 for ranks 20,001 -45,000 from 9th to 11th May 2023; Phase 3 for ranks 45,001- 70,000 from 20th to 22nd May, 2023; Phase 4 for ranks 70,001-1,00,000 from 31st May to 2nd June 2023; Applicants who secured more than 1 lakh rank are eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal. For these students phase 5 counselling will be conducted from 12th to 14th June 2023.The classes are likely to commence from the second week of August 2023.

Photo Write-up: Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, & Dr. Jagadish Chandra Muduganti Registrar inspecting VITEEE examination centre at VIT-AP University campus.