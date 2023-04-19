VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) begins in 121 cities in India and 4 cities abroad

VITEEE, the entrance examination conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) for admission to B.Tech. programmes of VIT-Vellore, VIT-Chennai, VIT-AP (Amaravati) and VIT-Bhopal, is scheduled from April 17 to 23, 2023 as Proctored Computer Based Test at 121 cities in India and 4 cities abroad.

Applicants from all states and union territories of India participated in VITEEE-2023. The results will be available tentatively on April 26, 2023 at www.vit.ac.in and on the same day, online counselling will commence.

Applicants within 1 lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to B. Tech. programmes in the counselling, scheduled from 26th April to 14th June, 2023. The rank-wise counselling schedule is as follows: Phase 1 for Rank 1 to 20,000 from 26th to 30th April 2023; Phase 2 for rank 20,001 to 45,000 from 9th to 11th May 2023; Phase 3 for rank 45,001 to 70,000 from 20th to 22nd May, 2023; Phase 4 for rank 70,001 to 1,00,000 from 31st May to 2nd June 2023; Phase 5 for rank above 1 lakh from 12th to 14th June 2023. Applicants who secured more than 1 lakh rank are eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal. The classes are likely to commence from the second week of August 2023.

VIT encourages the applicants to offer a maximum number of choices during the online counselling to ensure allotment.

Under the G V School Development Programme (GVSDP), State board exam toppers would be given 100 percent fee waiver for all the four years. Candidates with ranks up to 50 would be given 75 percent tuition fee waiver, those with ranks 51 to 100 would get 50 percent tuition fee waiver and candidates in ranks 101 to 1,000 would be given 25 percent tuition fee waiver.

The district toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh who are studying in Government schools in rural areas will be given 100 percent fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.