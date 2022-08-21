VIT-AP University signs MOUs with Edifypath, ERide and IBC Media in Emerging Technologies

Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor VITAP University, signed three MoUs - IBC Media on Aug. 5th 2022 and with Edifypath and ERide on August 10th 2022. The major focus of the MOU is to impart advance exposure and training to students and faculty in the emerging areas like Blockchain, DataScience, Electric Vehicle and others. Further, through these association students will be guided towards innovation, entrepreneurship and product development.

IBC Media is building a Web3.0 ecosystem with its international partners and affiliates with a focus on creating a large talent pool of web3.0 resources that are readily deployable in the industry. Proposed list of activities include Mentor Connect, Bootcamps, Hackathons, International Contests, Product Development and Incubation, Entrepreneurship, E-Summits, Funding, Joint Research and FDPS. The event was organized at Danube Auditorium, TechMahindra Learning World, Hitech City Madhapur. Representatives at event for VITAP University were Dr. Ameet Chavan, Director IIEC and Dr. Koteswarara Rao CH Professor SCOPE.

EdifyPath is a global online experiential e-learning platform that is focused on bridging the talent-gap across rising technology demands and helping learners acquire industry-specific skills that make them corporate-ready and ease their transition into the corporate world. Bhanu Prakash, Co-Founder and Director Edifypath, expressed the intent of the MOU is to prepare students with industry ready skills and bridge the gap with curated content prepared and recommended by industry leaders. Speaking at the event Dr. S V Kota Reddy, appreciated the content prepared by Edifypath for the benefit of the students. And thanked Edifypath for giving students the much-needed industry exposure through their internship programs.

Eride is an electric vehicle manufacturing company headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana. A pioneer in its space, Eride is known for its customer-centric and customized solutions as well as its focus on constant innovation and R&D which has enabled its vehicles to operate above par with its competitor. Speaking at the event A Devender Reddy, CEO ERIDE, said the MOU will facilitate a talent pool of students to company’s platform and enabling them acquire relevant competencies as per the current market requirements thereby making students more employable and industry ready. Talking about the MOU Dr. S V Kota Reddy, mentioned that collaborated research with industry is the need of the hour, glad that companies like Eride are coming forward to share their expertise to academia not only to learn the technology but comprehend the market approach. Dr. Ameet Chavan, Director IIEC VITAP University said the MOUs will facilitate faculty to enhancing their research capability by linking them to industry.