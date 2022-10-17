VIT-AP University signs MoU with QpiAi and NoPo Nanotechnologies

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between two companies from Bangalore (QpiAi and NoPo Nanotechnologies) and the VIT-AP University, Amaravati, was held on Thursday, 13th October 2022, on a virtual platform. These MoUs are to bring research in Quantum Computing, Machine Learning and Data Science (QpiAi). Also, in the area of Carbon nanotubes and composites (NoPo). This MoU will bring strong collaborative work culture between academics and industry to solve societal challenges in order to provide a better life for human beings.

Dr. Arun Sehrawat, Director of Quantum Theoretical Research, QpiAI India Private Limited, talked about the importance of academia and industry collaboration in discovering and deploying the most optimal AI and Quantum systems in Life sciences, Healthcare, Transportation, Finance, Industrial and Space technologies. He added that research on quantum computing has enormous potential to create a job market near future.

Gadadhar Reddy, CEO, NoPo Technologies India Private Limited, talked about the impact of carbon nanotube technology in transforming the world into a much better place. Being a leading manufacturer of high-quality carbon nanotubes, researchers at NoPo Technologies are trying to develop carbon nanotube-based membranes to extract clean water from almost any type of water source. He added that academic collaboration with industry can help in addressing technological issues and achieving goals at a much faster rate and open new pathways for advancement in technology.

Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University, briefed the involvement of VIT-AP University in successfully establishing industrial collaborations. He emphasized the importance of academia-industry collaboration in developing new technologies and discovering simple solutions for complex problems. He added that this collaboration helps in creating new job opportunities in various fields for the Master’s students in Physics, Data Science and other branches of science and engineering.

Dr. Santanu Mandal, Dean, of the School of Advanced Sciences, delivered the welcome address and Dr. Jagadish Mudiganti, Registrar of VIT-AP University, proposed the vote of thanks. HoDs and faculty members witnessed the ceremony.