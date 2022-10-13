VIT-AP University signs MoU with IBS Global Poland

VIT-AP University entered into MoU with IBS Global on 19th September 2022, a Poland based company, to collaborate on technology product development and promote VITP-AP innovations at global level. IBS Global will extend its support to execute various programs and events on scaling the innovative ideas of VIT-AP. Both parties also agreed to explore funding/grant opportunities for the Innovators and Start-ups.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. S V Kota Reddy (Vice Chancellor-VITAP University) mentioned that VIT-AP University through its incubation centre offers support grants for student and faculty startups to develop and launch products. The association with IBS will provide an opportunity to showcase and market these innovative products at international level. IBS Global Representative, Mr. Raman Teja Venigalla (CTO) expressed his delight to synergize the strength of two organizations and extend its benefits to the society. Mr. Raman highlighed that the areas of engagement includes Entrepreneurial mentoring, product development, validation technological and funding support. Dr. Ameet Chavan (Director IIEC -VITAP) mentioned that the startup journey has many challenges, partnering with ecosystem enablers like IBS enhances the success factor.