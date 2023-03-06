VIT-AP university organizes Vitopia 2023

Academic excellence is important for career growth but excellence in sports and extracurricular activities are equally important, said P.V. Sindhu India’s most successful badminton player. P.V. Sindhu attended as chief guest for Vitopia 2023 (A sports & Cultural fest) organized in VIT-AP university campus on March 5. She distributed prizes to the winners Vitopia 2023. Dr.S.V. Kota Reddy – Vice-Chancellor VIT-AP, P.V. Ramana (Father of P.V. Sindhu) Dr. Jagadish chandra – Registrar of VIT-AP attended the program as the guests of honour.

The day two of 2-day program have various cultural events including Prize Distribution for Cultural events by Bobby Kolli, Indian Film Director and Screenwriter & Ms. Payal Rajput, Actress, Telugu and Punjabi, theme Fashion Show, Twin Strings Indie Music Band and Devisree Prasad show.

Speaking on the occasion P.V. Sindhu said students must give equal importance to academics & sports as both are important in one life. Sports makes people physically fit which is very important for physical health of the body. In spite of her busy schedule as a badminton player she completed the MBA, said P.V. Sindhu. She appreciated the sports winners of Vitopia 2023 and said one should put in their best efforts to excel in their career.

Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy – Vice-Chancellor VIT-AP University said sports have a vital role to play in the lives of students and students should be well rounded in academic and other curricular activities to upgrade their skills. Vitopia 2023 is one such great platform for the students which will help enhance their skills. It is great to see the students from other universities and colleges come down to participate in the sports event. Vitopia brings students from across the country to a common platform to showcase their skills and excel in the sports. It is great to see that students from 48 universities and colleges came down to VIT-AP University in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh to participate in the sports and cultural festivity. VIT-AP is proud to announce that the Paralympic volleyball team was selected for the forthcoming Paralympic games in Vitopia 2023.

Dr. Sudhakar Ilango- Convener- Vitopia, Dr. Anupama Deputy Director, Dr.Rama Chandra Rao - Physical Education Director have participated in the program