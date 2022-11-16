VIT-AP University organizes 24Hr. National Hackathon and signs MoU with APIS

VIT-AP University organized a 24-hour National Hackathon on 12th & 13th Nov. 2022 with sustainability as theme. Total of 300+ students participated with over 96 students from other institutes. For the competition, student teams worked on developing innovative solutions (hardware/software) to solve societal problems by applying their creativity and technical skills. The hackathon was inaugurated by Rama Krishna Dasari, Founder & CEO, Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd, on 12th Nov. 2022. In his inaugural speech, Sri Rama Krishna stressed the importance of hands-on experience and the creation of value while identifying the solution. He inspired and motivated the students with his personal experiences.

On Nov. 13th on the occasion of valedictory and award function, VIT-AP University and Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) have signed MOU. AP Innovation Society (APIS) - ITE&C Department is the nodal department for supporting the development of startup innovation ecosystem in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

From APIS the MoU was signed by Anil Kumar Tentu, CEO APIS, and Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, from VIT-AP University. Under the MOU APIS shall participate in the advisory panel of VIT- AP University incubation centre, recommend policy making & implementation, enrich the entrepreneurship ecosystem through Innovation & startup awareness/mentoring programs, networking, workshops and technology showcase events, Facilitate IP Commercialization and technology transfer. Both parties also agreed on Consultancy support for mutually beneficial technology areas and Sharing of data/facilities on collaborative projects.

At the function Anil Kumar presented numerous initiatives and collaborations undertaken by APIS to accelerate the startup culture and technology development in the state. Speaking at the occasion Anil mentioned that VIT-AP University has the potential to be the regional lead for many of the technology areas and APIS will facilitate the cause through its initiatives. Dr. S V Kota Reddy, mentioned that association with APIS adds strength to drive the startup and innovation activities at the university. Dr. Reddy also mentioned that the faculty and students at the university are developing products based on deep technologies like metaverse, AR/VR, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, AI and Robotics and they are ready to participate in the initiatives proposed by APIS. The event was also attended by Srinivas Reddy V, Sr. Recruiting Lead Tech Mahindra, Dr. Jagadeesh Chandra M (Registrar – VIT-AP University) and Dr. Ameet Chavan (Director – IIEC, VIT-AP University).