VIT-AP University inks MOU with IKP Knowledge Park and Plural Technology

VIT-AP University, represented by Dr S V Kota Reddy Vice Chancellor, and IKP-Prime, represented by Dr. Deepanwita Chattopadhyay Chairman and CEO, signed MoU at the 16th flagship conference, 'International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC) 2022,' at HICC, Hyderabad. The primary MoU focuses on capacity building, startup promotion, Intellectual Property (IP) commercialization, and incubation funding. In addition, both parties agreed to jointly organize events, conferences and training workshops. Speaking at the conference, Dr. S V Kota Reddy mentioned that the collaboration will enhance the outcomes in the innovation and incubation space of VIT-AP University as IKP has vast experience, with strong network, in product development and promotion.

VIT-AP University also signed MOU with Plural Technology Private Limited (PTPL), an emerging leader in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Enterprise Software Service. The MoU focuses on initiating PLM technology activities by providing training and placement for students from mechanical school. Both parties will also work on technology development and knowledge sharing in emerging areas, projects for faculty and students and jointly organize events for promoting innovation and product development. Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor VIT-AP University and Sunil Savaram, CEO Plural Technology, signed the MoU in Hyderabad, joined by Bhanu Prakash Varla (Board of Director Innovation and Strategy – Plural Technology) and Dr. Ameet Chavan (VITAP Director – IIEC). Dr. Reddy said the partnership paves the way for a world-class integrated skill development infrastructure and benchmarked technical education curriculum with core focus on Industry 4.0, Automation, Mechatronics and Aerospace. Sunil mentioned that the collaboration aims to train students on relevant industry processes and help create industry-ready trained personnel. This industry-readiness and relevance of skills is expected to foster further industrial development in the academia.