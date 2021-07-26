VIT-AP University inks MoU with Entuple Technologies

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Entuple technologies and the School of Electronics and Engineering, VIT-AP University was held Virtually on July 22, 2021. Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT–AP University after signing the MoU with Entuple Technolo-gies, said that is to impart skill and capabilities to the students in VLSI and RF Communication tech-nologies and enable them to build their career in this emerging field. This will also provide an oppor-tunity to the students, scholars, and faculty members to carry out research and to develop several advanced applications using VLSI and RF Technologies. Further, Entuple Technologies will provide internships and job opportunities to selected students of VIT-AP University.