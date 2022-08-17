VIT- AP University felicitates 18 Unsung Heroes

On the occasion of 76th Indepedence Day Celebrations on Monday, VIT- AP University felicitated APSRTC driver S.Ismail, who was honoured posthumously, 2 RTC Drivers and 2 Conductors, 11 fire services personnel, 3 Policemen for saving the lives of people by discharging their duties diligently.

J. Syamala Rao, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh unfurled the national tricolour on this occasion.

His address was a reminder on Service to humanity is service to God. He lauded university authorities for choosing the prominent days like the Republic Day & Independence Day to felicitate Unsung Heroes in remembrance of their selfless service to humanity. He also enlightened the audience on the constitutional & moral values and the need for the present generation to upkeep these values. Vice Chancellor Dr. S.V.Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Student Welfare Deputy Director, Dr. Anupama Namburu, family members of unsung heroes, faculty, students and staff were also present.

Life Saving Award:(APSRTC)

A total of four RTC personnel (For RTC driver Late S. Ismail, his wife S. Shahanaz received award and reward of Rs. 25,000/-, remaining One Driver and Two Conductors received these awards and reward of Rs. 20,000/- each.)

· Late S. Ismail (Driver, Rayadurgam Depot, Anantapur District)

· D. Renuka (Conductor, Kanigiri Depot, Prakasam District)

· B. Bharath (Driver, Jangareddy Gudem Depot, Eluru District)

· S. Suryanarayana (Conductor, Jangareddy Gudem Depot, Eluru District)

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Service:

A total of eleven fire personnel were rewarded with Rs. 20,000/- each for their commendable rescue services.

· K.V. Murali Konda Babu (Station Fire Officer, Amalapuram Fire Station, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District)

· D. Nooka Raju (Leading Fireman, Amalapuram Fire Station, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District)

· R. Venkanna (Leading Fireman, Rampachodavaram Fire Station, Alluri Seetha Rama Raju District)

· A. Giri Prasad (Leading Fireman, Jagannaickpur Fire Station, Kakinada District)

· M. Prakash Babu (Fireman, Kovvuru Fire Station, East Godvari District)

· K. Srinivasa Rao (Asst. District Fire Officer, Nidadavole Fire Station, East Godavari District)

· G.V. Subba Rao (Fireman, Tenali Fire Station, Guntur District)

· K. Rama Krishna (Fireman, Nellore Fire Station, SPSR Nellore District)

· N. D. Murali (Fireman, Madanapalli Fire Station, Annamayya District)

· B. Venu Gopala Krishna (Leading Fireman, Kodumuru Fire Station, Kurnool District)

· J Madhusudhan,(Fireman, Kadiri Fire Station, Sri Satya Sai District)

Rescue Services Awards: (AP State Disaster Management & Fire Services)

A total of three police personnel (two Policemen and one Head Constable) were rewarded with Rs. 20,000/- each for their commendable rescue services.

· M. Saidulu (Rakshak Driver, PC-4356, Arundelpet Police Station, Guntur District)

· B. Nagendra (Driver to SI, PC-2232, R.K.Valley Police Station, Kadapa District)

· B. Nageswara Rao (Head Constable, Tadepalli Police Station, Guntur District)