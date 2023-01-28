VIT- AP University felicitates 17 Unsung Heroes

On the occasion of 74th Republic Day Celebrations on Thursday, VIT- AP University felicitated APSRTC drivers B.Chenchu Krishnaiah and P. Raja Gopal, who was honoured posthumously, 5 RTC Drivers and 1 Conductor, 6 fire services personnel.

B. Sundar Balakrishna, Special Secretary to Government, Department of IT, Electronics & Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh unfurled the national tricolour on this occasion.

His address was a reminder on Service to humanity is service to God. He lauded university authorities for choosing the prominent days like the Republic Day & Independence Day to felicitate Unsung Heroes in remembrance of their selfless service to humanity. He also enlightened the audience on the constitutional & moral values and the need for the present generation to upkeep these values.

Special Guest Sandeep Sinha, Senior Consultant, RTGS (Real Time Governance System), Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, Vice Chancellor Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Student Welfare Deputy Director, Dr. Anupama Namburu, family members of unsung heroes, faculty, students and staff were also present.

Life Saving Award:(APSRTC)

A total of six RTC personnel (For RTC drivers Late B.Chenchu Krishnaiah, his wife Boyana Sobha received award and reward of Rs. 25,000/-, Late P. Raja Gopal, his wife Gitta Nirmala Devi received award and reward of Rs. 25,000/- remaining three Drivers and one Conductor received these awards and reward of Rs. 20,000/- each.)

1. Late B. Chenchu Krishna (Driver, Srikalahasti Depot, Tirupathi District

2. Late P. Raja Gopal ( Driver, Kadapa Depot, Kadapa District)

3. V. Ramesh Naik (Driver, Penugonda Depot, Sri Satya Sai District)

4. B. Prasad (Conductor, Penugonda Depot, Sri Satya Sai District)

5. A.Kristappa (Driver, Puttaparthy Deport, Sri Satya Sai District)

6. M. Subba Rao (Driver, Guntur-I Deport, Guntur District)

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Service:

A total of six fire personnel were rewarded with Rs. 20,000/- each for their commendable rescue services.

7. S. Chalapathi (Fireman, Mulakalacheruvu Fire Station, Annamayya District)

8. K.V.L.N. Pavan Kumar (Driver Operator, Podalakur Fire Station, SPSR Nellore District)

9. B.William (Leading Fireman, Dornala Fire Station, Prakasam District)

10. V. Madhusudhana Rao (Driver Operator, Vizianagaram Fire Station)

11. K. Chakravarthy (Leading Fireman, Chittivalasa Fire Station, Visakhapatnam District)

12. Kancherla Venkata Ratnam (Leading Fireman, Jaggaiahpeta Fire Station, NTR District)

Life Saving Award:(Andhra Pradesh State Police Department)

A total of Five Police personnel were rewarded with Rs. 20,000/- each for their commendable rescue services.

13. G. Rajesh, Sub Inspector of police, JR Puram Police Station, Srikakulam Dist.

14. D. Raja Venkateswarlu , Constable (PC-3698) Tangutur Police Station, Prakasam Dist.

15. Y.V.V Nagaraju, Constable (PC-556), Bandar Taluk Police Station, Krishna Dist.

16. D.VaraPrasad, Head Constable (HC- 1215), 6th Battalion, Andhra Pradesh Special Protection force

17. T.Appala Swamy, Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector (No. 600) 6th Battalion, Andhra Pradesh Special Protection force

