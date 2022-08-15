VIT-AP University conducts ICCIDE-2022

The two-day “5th International Conference on Computational Intelligence and Data Engineering (ICCIDE-2022) organised by the School of Computer Science and Engineering was inaugurated at VIT-AP University on Friday.

Chief Guest Dr. Anupam Sharma (Outstanding Scientist & Associate Director, Directorate of Special Projects - DRDO, Hyderabad) and Guest of Honour Caleb Andrews (Associate General Manager, HCL Technologies, Chennai) of the session shared their knowledge, experiences, research observations and the challenges related to data engineering, IoT, privacy and security related issues in computational intelligence.

VIT-AP University Vice Chancellor Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, said that the University is mainly focusing on research, innovation, and incubation along with academics. He also added that the University established Centers of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, IoT, and Cyber Security in collaboration with MNCs and International Universities to strengthen the research activities and will be establishing a Central Instrumentation facility soon.

Dr. Nagaraju Devarakonda, Program Chair, said the conference had received 515 papers from 12 countries. The proceedings will be published in the lecture Notes on Data Engineering and Communication Technologies (LNDECT) series of Springer Publishers.

Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti (Registrar), Dr. S.V. Sudha (Dean of Computer Science and Engineering), Dr. Hari Kishan (Convener) and Dr. Gopi Krishnan (Convener), faculty members, research scholars and scientists participated