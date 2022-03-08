VIT-AP University Conducts 2-day National Level Annual Business Plan Competition

VIT- AP School of Business (VSB) and Technology Business Incubator -Innovation Incubation centre (TBI-IIC) has successfully completed the 2-day National Level Annual Business Plan competition on 4th and 5th March 2022 on virtual mode. The valedictory session was held on 05.03.2022 - Saturday at 4 pm in virtual mode and Mr. Ramesh Kaza, Senior Managing Director, State Street Bank & Trust, Boston, USA was the Chief Guest. In his remarks, he stressed upon the students to think beyond the job, It’s Ok to fail, if you can’t take risk now can’t risk later. Business plans play a vital role in strategies’ and the perfect execution of business with profitability and sustainability.

Dr. Raghavendra, Associate Dean-VSB said that a business plan can bring clarity to the decision-making process regarding key aspects of the business such as capital investments, leases, resourcing, etc. Business plan Helps in Creation of a marketing roadmap, helps to secure talent, support for funding. provides structure to the business.

The valedictory programme was also graced by Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP, Dr. C.L.V. Sivakumar, Registrar VIT-AP, Dr. Y.V Pavan Kumar – Deputy Director of TBI – IIC, Dr. Vikas Mehra (VSB) Professors, students and staff were also present

Dr. Vikas Mehra said that Total 44 teams from all over India competed 15 teams got into the finals.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:44 PM IST