VIT-AP University celebrates University Day

VIT-AP University celebrated its fifth University day on a colourful note on 1st June, 2022. Vidadala Rajani, Minister for Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Govt. of Andhrapradesh inaugurated the Innovation and Incubation Centre and Centres of Excellence as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering she said that VIT stands for its quality teaching and innovative ideas to make future generation knowledgeable and competent enough to face global competition. Happy to know that inspite of the pandemic that unhindered education has been imparted to the extent that the Second graduating batch of students achieved a total of1321 placements offers with 638 Super Dream and Dream offers. She also emphasised that students should come up with new ideas and to become techpreneurs with start-up companies. Our CM’s vision is to provide quality education and to empower education system. Nadu Nedu to improve infrastructure in Govt. schools and Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Ammavodi schemes are a few among that gave opportunity to many students.

Dr. Vundavalli Sridevi, MLA, Tadikonda during her address guided the students to be multi-talented, always be faithful and be strong whatever you do. She also said VIT stands for Vision, Innovation and Transformation. Keep working, things will come on its way. VIT-AP’s vital infrastructure and experienced faculty are helping students to become globally competent.

Venkataramanan Venugopal, Director, Electrical Design software, Schneider Electric told that

Never ever stop learning. Continuous learning and regular updating skills are essential to lead the competition.

Dr. G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor VIT told that VIT-AP has provided world class infrastructure for the 7888 students from 28 states, 5 Union Territories and nine foreign countries and Faculty from 23 states and one foreign country along with 81 clubs and chapters to keep students thoughtful and resourceful in attaining the practical knowledge and creating holistic education. With the mission to successfully develop rapidly scalable new businesses, new avenues for jobs, and produce technological innovations that lead to the socio-economic development of the Nation, VIT-AP University has inaugurated the Innovation and Incubation Centre at the University premises with a dedicated space of 10,000 sq. ft. As a first cycle, a total of 6 start-ups, namely, Energy Efficient e-Bike, Automatic Water Level Controller, Mukham, Smart Agro, Social Distancing Alert System, Anti Suicide Fan Rod, are launched during the event of inauguration happened on June 1, 2022.

Sankar Viswanathan, Vice President, VIT-AP University said that skilled youth with ethics and values is important for the development and the progress of a nation. Students, Researchers, Professors and staff were awarded for their performances. The achievers have been awarded with 148 Academic awards, 13 Endowment awards, 143 research awards to faculty and scholars, 42 performance awards to Staff and appreciation certificates in academic, research, co-curricular, special achievements were given. 31 faculty, 3 staff who have completed 5 years of their service are also honoured.