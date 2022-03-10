VIT-AP University celebrates International Women's Day

VIT-AP University celebrated International Women’s Day virtually and invited all to break the bias. Chief guest Padmaja Chunduru, Managing Director & CEO, National Securities Depository Limited, Mumbai during her address told that Women should attain financial stakes in their lives to attain social, economic and professional equality. There is a lot of unconscious bias even in the learned society. By showing empathy, compassion, focus, care and concern we all can collectively break the bias. Women are a potential powerhouse, Don’t seek patronage, seek equality. She advised young women to do expectation management such as self-expectation, expectation from others, Perception management, Time management, decision making and doing the things that are key in progress towards achievements.

G. Muthazhagi, Chairman, VITAA (VIT Alumni Association) said that that believe in yourself and strive for equality. and mentioned a quote” No one can make you inferior without consent “We are all set to celebrate 111th International Women’s day with a theme ``Break the Bias. Collectively we can break the bias. Let’s challenge bias around us. Work life balance is the key to success. Inspire and encourage women around. Happy to inform you that VIT-AP has a gender equality environment.

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT in his remarks VIT Chancellor Dr G. Viswanathan urged the all-party men to thrive hard to offer 1/3rd representation to the women at parliament to the panchayat. Universal Higher Education Trust, Vellore is currently offering 7,000 scholarships to the girl child for their higher education. This will help to avoid teenage pregnancy and early marriage. He also congratulated the winners of various events organised on this occasion to students, staff and faculty.

Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Dr. C.L.V Sivakumar, Registrar, Dr. Anupama Namburu, Deputy Director, Student Welfare, faculty, staff and students of VIT-AP University were also present.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:29 PM IST