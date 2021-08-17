VIT- AP University celebrates 75th Independence Day

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day Celebrations held on Sunday at VIT-AP University, the event witnessed the felicitation of Two APSRTC drivers Shaik Shaffi and (Late) Md. Subhani, and six fire services personnel for saving the lives of people by discharging their duties diligently. The six fire personnel’s are: J. Ramanaiah, Asst. District Fire Officer, East Godavari District, Kakinada, P. Sateesh, Leading Fireman, Jagannaickpur Fire Station, East Godavari District, P.V.V. Satyanarayana, Fireman, Jagannaickpur Fire Station, East Godavari District, S. Vara Prasad, Driver Operator, Kothavalasa Fire Station, Vizianagaram District, Ch. Ramesh Varma, Driver Operator, Vizianagaram Fire Station, Vizianagaram District, and B. Rama Krishna, Fireman, Vizianagaram Fire Station, Vizianagaram District.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:16 AM IST