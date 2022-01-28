VIT- AP University celebrates 73rd Republic Day

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day Celebrations on Wednesday, VIT- AP University felicitated APSRTC driver O. Madhu, APSP Police Constable K. Srinivasa Rao was honoured posthumously, 10 fire services personnel, Two RTC Drivers and Conductor,12 Policemen for saving the lives of people by discharging their duties diligently.

A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Collector & Addl.District Magistrate, Guntur Dist. unfurled the national tricolour and presented the award winners with certificates of appreciation and re-wards for their services. He also handed over free Laptops to the Students of 2021 batch of Support The Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) programme on this occasion.

During his address by reminding Service to humanity is service to God. Lauded university authorities for choosing to Republic Day & Independence Day felicitating Unsung Heroes in remembrance of the selfless service to the humanity under University Social Responsibility. He also enlightens the constitutional & moral values. All 23 members received these awards and reward of Rs. 20,000/- each. Vice Chancellor Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr. C.L.V. Sivakumar, Dr. Anupama Namburu, Deputy Director student welfare family members of un-sung heroes, faculty, students and staff were also present.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:14 AM IST